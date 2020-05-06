COVID-19 Lockdown: Group doles out palliative to CAN, JNI, 1,300 households in Kaduna

In its quest to complement State and Federal Government efforts to cushion the hardship many are passing through under of the COVID-19 pandemic, a none governmental organization Global Peace Foundation has distributed food items to over one thousand three hundred households in Kaduna State.

The items were handed over to the leaders of the two major religions Christianity and Islam and four other communities in the state. Donations from different groups is beginning to put some smiles on the faces of many in Kaduna despite the lockdown order. This group said government alone cannot do it, especially with the quest to tackle and put to halt the COVID-19 pandemic.

Presenting the items to the leaders of Jama’tu Nasir Islam JNI and the Christian Association of Nigeria CAN the country Director of the Global Peace Foundation Reverend Joseph Hayab and the coordinator Northern zone Sheikh Haliru Maraya said the assistance becomes necessary considering the hardship many are passing through.