IMF disburses $3.4bn emergency loan to Nigeria

Nigeria has reportedly received the $3.4bn emergency financial assistance from the International Monetary Fund. The Federal Government said it will use the funds, which was approved under the Rapid Financing Instrument by the Executive Board of the IMF on April 28, ‎to address challenges arising from the economic impact of the COVID -19 in the country.

IMF Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva, reportedly told CNBC Africa on Tuesday that the $3.4bn had been credited to the account of the Central Bank of Nigeria. The IMF chief stressed the need for transparency and accountability in the management of the funds.

‎The Federal Government had assured that it will publicise all disbursements from the funds, and there are plans to conduct an independent audit of all emergency expenditure at the end of the pandemic.

The government also agreed to allow the IMF to conduct a due diligence exercise on the CBN, in line with the Fund’s safeguards assessment ‎program.