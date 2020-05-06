No more trading, social activity with anyone outside Bauchi – Gov Mohammed

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has ordered residents of the state not to engage in trading or social activity with anyone outside the state. Mohammed gave this directive on Tuesday during a meeting with the local government leaders in the state.

He said the rate of COVID-19 prevalence in neighbouring states calls for concern hence the need for the local government leaders to sensitise people at the grassroot to desist from any form of activities with anyone outside the state.

“We are worried because people are still infiltrating. We heard that Jigawa had 46 in a day and Kano State has become another place where we are highly concerned. We commiserate with the people of Kano over the deaths.

“We have told our local governments chairmen that no trader, no visitor or any social activities should be conducted with anybody outside Bauchi,” the governor said.