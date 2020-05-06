Senate awaiting details of Buhari’s N850bn domestic loan request

The executive arm of government had yet to furnish the Senate with details and breakdown of projects expected to be executed with the N850bn domestic loan request of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The red chamber had last week Tuesday given accelerated approval to the loan request expected to be sourced from local capital market, despite not having details of the official communication.

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, had after the express approval, directed the relevant committees of the Senate to liaise with the Ministry of Finance concerning details of the loan request.

Attempts by our correspondent to speak with the chairmen of the Senate committees on Appropriation and Finance, Messrs Barau Jibrin and Solomon Adeola, failed on Tuesday.