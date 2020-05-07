BREAKING: 10 persons associated with Lagos House test positive for COVID-19

Ten persons associated with the statehouse in Marina have tested positive for COVID-19. The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, revealed this through his Twitter handle on Thursday.

“However, 10 persons associated with Lagos State House in Marina have tested positive to COVID-19”. The Health Commissioner called on Lagosians to observe the precautionary measures such as social distancing, washing of hands with soaps, and use of hand sanitizers.

“I, therefore, implore you all to continue to embrace the #MaskUpLagos initiative and observe all precautionary measures such as physical distancing, hand washing and other personal hygiene.

“All directives on easing lockdown in Lagos State remain in force. It is our collective responsibility to do all we can to stop the spread of the pandemic”.