Buhari condoles with Chief of Army Staff, Buratai over mother’s death

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai over the passing of his mother, Hajiya Hauwa Yusuf Buratai.

According to a statement signed on Wednesday by Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Buhari condoled with Buratai during a telephone conversation. “The President condoled with all members of the family, praying that the Almighty God will receive the soul of the departed matriarch, who lived a pious, prayerful, and generous life.

“President Buhari also prayed that the Almighty God will comfort Lt. Gen. Buratai, who has been at the epicenter of war against terrorists in North East, urging the family to find solace in Hajiya Hauwa’s good works,” the statement read in part.

Hajiya Buratai died on Tuesday at her home in Maiduguri, Borno State after a brief illness.