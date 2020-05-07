COVID-19: Plateau evacuates 709 Almajiris, receives 145

Plateau State Government said it has evacuated 709 Almajiris and received into Plateau 145, following the directive of Northern Governors Forum on evacuation of Almajiris to their respective states of origin.

The Government urged citizens to remain calm as sample of a man that dropped death on arrival at General Hospital Pankshin, which caused pandemonium in the state has been collected and awaiting the result. Secretary to Government of Plateau State, Prof. Danladi Atu who briefed Journalists on Wednesday in Jos, flanked by Commissioner for Health, Dr. Ndam Lar and Commissioner for Information, Hon. Dan Manjang said Plateau has four confirmed cases of COVID-19 so far.

“We have received 99 Almajiris from Nasarawa State, 46 from Kaduna and Gombe states. We have also profiled and evacuated 700 Almajiris to their states of origin.” Prof. Atu said the Almajiris received are currently under quarantine for 14 days and their sample would be taken and tested to ensure that they are medically fit before uniting them with their families.”

The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Ndam Lar said Plateau has so far tested 650 persons and four case has been confirmed. Dr. Lar said the index case was from Jos North, two cases were confirmed in Mangu and a 45-year-old man from Jos North Local Government Area was also confirmed positive on Tuesday.