The sacked Kano State Commissioner of Works and Infrastructural Development, Engr. Muazu Magaji, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Engr. Magaji who said he has been put in one of the state’s facilities made the announcement on Thursday through his Facebook page. He said, “This morning my NCDC test came out, I have been confirmed positive for COVID-19.

“And have been moved to one of the state’s facilities”.