Sanwo-Olu, wife test negative three times to COVID-19

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and his wife, Joke Sanwo-Olu have tested negative three times to COVID-19. Professor Akin Abayomi who is the Lagos State Commissioner for Health made the disclosure via his Twitter handle on Thursday.

“I am glad to announce that #COVID19 Incident Commander Governor of Lagos State @jidesanwoolu and the First Lady of Lagos @jokesanwoolu have consistently tested negative to #COVID19 following three consecutive tests conducted on them recently”, he said.

The Lagos State Health Commissioner’s statement comes while revealing that 10 persons associated with the Lagos State House in Marina have tested positive for the virus.