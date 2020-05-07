Security agents must stop violation of interstate lockdown – NGF

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 on Wednesday lamented Nigerians’ non-compliance with guidelines on the gradual reopening of the economy. The task force Chairman, Boss Mustapha, who stated this at the PTF press conference in Abuja, said disregard for the ban on interstate movements and other guidelines was an indication of the danger ahead.

But the Nigeria Governors’ Forum said that security agencies must live up to their responsibilities by stopping violation of the ban on interstate movements. The NGF stated this as the Arewa Consultative Forum hit northern governors on the shoddy implementation of the evacuation of Almajiris to their states of origin.

President Muhammadu Buhari had, in his broadcast on April 27, banned interstate movements. The PTF a few days later issued guidelines on social distancing and the ban on any gathering of more than 20 people.

But despite the ban on interstate movements, trucks carrying youths from the northern parts of the country have been finding their way into the south.