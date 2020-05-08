Nine-year-old tests positive for COVID-19 – Enugu Govt

The Enugu State government has confirmed a new positive case of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state. In a statement on Friday, the Commissioner for Health in Enugu, Obi Ikechukwu, revealed that the case involved a nine-year-old child.

He explained that the patient had contact with the fourth case reported in the state. “Thus, the total number of cases ever reported in Enugu now rises to nine with seven active cases.

“The patient has been admitted into one of our Isolation and Treatment Centres, further contacts are being identified and line listed, and necessary samples will be taken for testing,” the commissioner said.