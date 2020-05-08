Supreme Court nullifies Orji Uzor Kalu’s conviction

The Supreme Court has nullified the judgment which convicted the former Governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu. A seven-man panel of the apex court also set aside the judgment which convicted Ude Udeogu, a former Director of Finance and Account at the Abia State Government House.

The Supreme Court gave the judgement on Friday, about five months after both men were convicted of corruption allegations levelled against them by the Federal Government.

Justice Mohammed Idris of the Federal High Court in Lagos had sentenced Senator Kalu to 12 years imprisonment in his judgement delivered in December 2019.

He had also sentenced Mr Udeogu to 10 years imprisonment on the same day.