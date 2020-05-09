Gbajabiamila condoles Buhari over nephew’s death

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila has condoled President Muhammadu Buhari and the members of his extended family over the demise of his nephew, Alhaji Mutari Dauda.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, he also extended his condolences to the entire people of Daura Emirate over the loss. Speaker Gbajaboamila also prayed for the repose of the late Alhaji Mutari Dauda, who was the younger brother to Mamman Daura.

He further prayed that Almighty Allah will give the President, members of his extended family and the Daura Emirate the fortitude to bear the loss.