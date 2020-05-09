Police assures NDDC of adequate security, warns trouble makers

The police in Rivers State have assured the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), of providing adequate security to enable it deliver on its mandate to the people of the region.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Joseph Mukan, gave the assurance during a visit at the NDDC headquarters in Port Harcourt on Friday while warning those plotting evil against the commission to desist forthwith.

The Commissioner was received by the NDDC Acting Managing Director, Prof. Kemebradikumo Pondei, the Acting Executive Director, Finance and Administration, Chief Ibanga Bassey Etang and the Acting Executive Director, Projects, Dr Cairo Ojougboh.

During the visit, he said: “Policing Rivers State will be incomplete without securing NDDC. I want to assure the Commission that in spite of the threats we saw in the media two weeks ago, the intention of the evil ones to burn down the Commission’s headquarters can never succeed.