BREAKING: Nigerians evacuated from U.S. arrive in Abuja

Some Nigerians who were stranded in the United States following the coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown have returned to the country. A plane carrying the returnees arrived on Sunday at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The Boeing 787 Ethiopian Airlines plane touched down at the airport in the Federal Capital Territory at about 11am, hours after departing New York. This comes as the Federal Government commences the evacuation of hundreds of stranded Nigerians willing to return home from various countries.

According to an earlier update by the government, a total of 160 Nigerians are expected back in the country on Sunday morning. They comprise 92 male, 60 females, and eight infants.