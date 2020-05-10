COVID-19: Plateau witnessing community transmission – Govt

Plateau state government has said most of the 10 persons that turned positive to the dreaded COVID 19 virus in the state as released by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Friday were from Kano and Lagos state.

Secretary to the Government of the state, SSG, Danladi Atu, alongside the Commissioner for Health in Plateau State, Ninkong Lar Ndam, who addressed newsmen in Jos further said that the state is already witnessing community transmission of the disease. Ndam said the state government recently carried out 150 tests which included 70 almajris, out of the 150 results, 10 turned out positive. 6 of the persons who turned positive were contact of the 4th Covid 19 case in Plateau.

Most of those who tested positive came in from Kano and Lagos, in total Plateau now has 15 cases. He said that Jos North has 7 cases of Covid 19, while 6 persons were from the quarantine center, while 2 persons who turned out positive were those that were on self isolation.