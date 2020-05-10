Food Security: Ogun assures farmers of robust farming guidance

The Ogun State Government has disclosed that the recently empowered 3,500 Cassava Value Chain Farmers, under its Anchor Borrowers Programme, will be given all round guidance from planting to harvesting as well as selling their farm produce.

The Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr. Adeola Odedina gave the while declaring open train the trainers workshop for extension agents at the Ogun State Agricultural Development Project (OGADEP) in Ikenne- Remo area of the State.

He emphasised the need to adequately monitor the farmers so as to guide them into good use of the inputs. He charged them to provide supplementary support to the farmers, describing them as soldiers of food security, who must ensure that the farmers get the required yield by giving situation report of each of the 3,500 farmers, because there are advancements in cassava production.

He thanked the resource persons and OGADEP for complying with the COVID 19 guidelines, maintaining that agriculture is about health and safety of the farm as well as farmers.