‘Take responsibility’ or COVID-19 lockdown easing will be reviewed, Sanwo-Olu warns Lagosians

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu says residents must take responsibility and obey social distancing measures or the government will review easing of the COVID-19 lockdown currently being implemented. Sanwo-Olu sounded the warning during his COVID-19 briefing at the Lagos state house in Marina on Saturday.

“The gradual easing of this lockdown is dependent upon the compliance of each and every one of us, which is the #TakeResponsbility,” he said. “As a government elected to uphold the security of its citizens, which includes health security, let me make it clear that we will not hesitate to review the terms of this easing if we do not see an improvement in the next couple of days. People have to take responsibility.”

The Governor reiterated guidelines such as the use of face masks in public, noting that the measures were designed to keep people safe. “This face-mask wearing is to protect yourself,” he explained. “You have to help us protect you and protect your loved ones. It is not a showpiece, it is not something that we believe that will inconvenience you, it is really to protect you and to protect your family. Please and please again, if you have any public engagement, make sure, compulsorily, that you are wearing a face mask. “We have also heard of people that are sharing face masks, please let us desist from this very uncivilized acts. People are not meant to be sharing face masks in public places.”

The Governor added that while trucks and other vehicles carrying designated essentials will continue to be given access into the state, his government will not tolerate trucks hiding people among goods.