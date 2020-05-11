Coronavirus: La Liga president Javier Tebas hopes for 12 June restart

La Liga President Javier Tebas hopes Spain’s top flight will restart on 12 June and says coronavirus tests will mean “practically zero” risk to players during games. The league said on Sunday that five players had tested positive for the virus across Spain’s top two divisions.

La Liga started testing players last week as it plans to resume training and play matches behind closed doors. “I’d like it [the restart date] to be 12 June,” Tebas told Movistar.

“But we have to be careful. It will depend on many factors such as a potential rise in infections, factors which don’t depend on football but on Spanish society.

“The risk during games will be zero, or practically zero, because the players will be tested – with only a 5% possible failure rate – 24 hours before.”