Gombe Assembly summons Task force over protest in isolation centre

The Gombe State House of Assembly has summoned the State Taskforce Committee on COVID-19, following the protest in two isolation centres last week at its facility in Kwadon community in Yamaltu Deba Local Government Area of the state.

The Speaker of the State Assembly, Abubakar Kuba, who gave the directive at the floor of the House on Monday, said that the lawmakers want to know what led to the protests and what action has been taken to resolve the issues. The lawmakers, however, went into a closed-door meeting.

Briefing journalists, Chairman of the Task Force, Idris Mohammed said that the committee would provide any information on the incident, noting that they have nothing to hide.

COVID-19 patients currently at the isolation centre abandoned the facility to protest over poor welfare. The protesters numbering about 20 trooped out of the centre and occupied the Federal High road which links Gombe to Borno State.