There is no deployment of 5G in Nigeria, NCC insists

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has insisted that there is no deployment of the 5G network in the country at the moment. NCC’s Director of Public Affairs, Dr Henry Nkemadu, made this known in a statement while reacting to claims that the telecommunication industry planned to switch on 5G in Lagos on Sunday, Monday, or Tuesday.

He faulted the claims, saying the commission had approved a trial test for 5G for a period of three months in November 2019 and the trial had been concluded and installation decommissioned. Nkemadu said the NCC Executive Vice Chairman, Professor Umar Danbatta, had explained that the trial was to study and observe any health or security challenges the 5G network might present.

He added that relevant stakeholders, including members of the security agencies, were invited to participate in the trial. The NCC spokesman stated that the agency would continue to maintain its policy of technology neutrality and encourage service providers to deploy the best technology that would meet the needs of the society in a secure and friendly manner.

According to him, the NCC has provided clarifications of Frequently Asked Questions in view of the recent developments in which the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic was linked to the 5G network.