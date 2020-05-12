COVID-19: Reps want use of local remedies for treatment

In the wake of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the house of representatives has called on the Government to support and encourage the use of locally developed remedies for the management and treatment of COVID-19 ailments in Nigeria in order to ascertain their efficacy. The House also want the Northern Governor Forum to provide the Almajiri with the requisite tool for the universal basic and technical education support.

The out-break of the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in four million confirmed cases of infection around the world and a global death toll of over two hundred and seventy-seven thousand and still counting. Nigeria has over 4,641 confirmed cases, with over 150 deaths and the virus has spreading to virtually all States of Federation at alarming rate.

With no effective cure or vaccine found by the World Health Organization for this virus ravaging the world, the WHO has launched an international clinical trials known as “Solidarity” to help find an effective cure for this disease. Countries like Madagascar has developed a herbal drink for the treatment of COVID-19 Patients from a medicinal plant Atermisia Annual, Israeli Institute for Biological Research have successfully developed a series of antibodies to combat the Coronavirus.

The lawmakers say despite the claims by indigenous Nigerians that they have developed drugs for treatment and cure of COVID-19 the Federal Government has not paid attention to these persons.