Deputy Speaker House of Representatives donates items to Plateau State government on COVID-19

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase on Tuesday donated food items to the Plateau state government as its contribution to cushion the effects of the COVID-19-induced lockdown on citizens of the state.

Speaking at the presentation of the food items in Jos, the deputy speaker said he decided to help the state government’s efforts to ensure the poor and vulnerable people were able to feed while staying at home. Maje who was represented by Hon Musa Nyalun, Senior legislative aide to the deputy speaker commended the Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong for his effort in containing the spread of COVID-19.

He noted that it became necessary for him to support the state government because of the growing demand for palliatives in the state. Maje said he would continue to contribute his quota in the fight against the dreaded disease.

Receiving the items on behalf of the state government, Deputy Governor, Prof. Sonni Tyoden who is the state chairman of COVID-19 palliatives thanked the deputy speaker for the items.