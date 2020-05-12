International Nurses Day: Gbajabiamila appreciates Nigerian nurses

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila on Tuesday eulogised the sacrifices and commitment of Nigerian nurses towards the well-being of the citizens as they mark the World Nurses Day.

The Speaker in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, said Nigerians will remain grateful to nurses and their other colleagues for their contributions and sacrifices. Speaker Gbajabiamila reaffirmed that Nigerian nurses deserve commendation, especially at this time that most of them join their other colleagues in the health sector for the fight against COVID-19.

“On this day, I want to join millions of our citizens to say happy International Nurses Day to all nurses around the world, particularly those in the frontline of the fight against COVID-19. “Here at home, I appreciate our nurses, and I thank them for their commitment. I want to assure them all that we are with them at this trying time, and we shall give them the necessary support for us to win the fight against COVID-19.