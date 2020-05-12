International Nurses Day: NLC calls on focusing on the true value of nurses to the people of the world

As the world celebrates the 2020 Nurses Day amidst the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has pays homage in respect of the sacrifice of nurses in the current war against COVID-19.

The NLC reiterates it earlier calls for the government and healthcare managers across our country and other climes world over to pay attention to the voice of silent sobs by nurses who go to war without adequate personal protective gear, conducive work environment and an impossible work schedule.

In a statement by Comrade Ayuba Wabba, President of the NLC, reads, “In Nigeria, the brutal backlash of the Covid-19 on health workers is very worrisome. More than 300 health workers have been exposed and infected and some have paid the supreme price fighting the pandemic.

“This provides a lot of traction to the theme adopted by the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) in the celebration of this year’s Nurses Day – Nurses a Voice to Lead: Nursing the World to Health.

This depicts the role of nurses as the infantry soldiers of the health profession. Their forte is in the trenches of health wars like the COVID-19; always by the side of sick patients even when other healthcare workers would have retired to rest.