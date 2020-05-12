NNPC Score Card: NNPC records ₦211.62billion from petroleum products sales in February

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) announced that its downstream subsidiary company in charge of bulk sales and distribution of petroleum products, Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC), recorded ₦211.62billion sale of white products in February 2020. In a statement signed by the corporation’s Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Kennie Obateru, explained that the figure contained in the February, 2020, NNPC Monthly Financial and Operations Report is significantly higher compared to the previous month’s record which stood at ₦151.79billion.

Adding that. February 2020 also indicated the total revenues recorded from the sales of white products from February 2019 to February 2020 which stood at ₦2.6trillion, with petrol contributing about 98.06 per cent of the total sales value of about ₦2.5trillion. The report also stated that about 1.7billion litres of white products were sold and distributed by PPMC in the month of February 2020 compared with about 1.2 billion litres sold in January 2020. During the period under review, a total of 32 pipeline-points malfunctioned and were vandalized, which represents 47 per cent decrease from the 60 points recorded in January 2020.

In respect of natural Gas off-take, commercialization and utilization, out of the 241.74Billion Cubic Feet (BCF) of gas supplied in February 2020, 146.54BCF was commercialized, consisting of 35.83BCF and 110.71BCF for the domestic and export market respectively, translating to a total supply of 1,235.56million Standard Cubic Feet per day (mmscfd) of gas to the domestic market and 3,817.40mmscfd of gas supplied to the export market for the month.

During the period, the report said 699mmscfd was delivered to gas-fired power plants to generate an average power of about 3,064MW, compared with January 2020 when an average of 640mmscfd was supplied to generate 2,683MW.