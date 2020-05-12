Northern Governors commend President Buhari on efforts to revamp Ajaokuta

The Northern Governors Forum says it is pleased with the commitment and efforts of the Federal Government to resuscitate the Ajaokuta Steel Company in Kogi State. This is following the recent inauguration of the Ajaokuta Presidential Project Inauguration Team (APPIT) to help revamp the company in line with the recent agreement reached with Russia to resuscitate the steel company, by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

In a statement through its Chairman and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong, the Forum commended President Buhari for remaining focused in fulfilling his desire to see that the complex, which has been moribund for about four decades, comes to life.

Lalong said, “We note with great delight the unwavering resolve of Mr. President to see that this complex which has been comatose for decades comes becomes productive to help in the industrialization of the country and boosting manufacturing. This dream when realised will not only create jobs, but also assist the nation to add value to its raw materials for domestic use and export”.

Lalong said the Northern Governors Forum noted that despite the fight against COVID-19, President Buhari remained committed to the realization of the aspirations of Nigerians to see that this national project is finally completed and put to use for the development of the nation.