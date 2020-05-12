Reps approve Buhari’s request to raise N850bn from Domestic Capital Market

Members of the House of Representatives have approved the request of President Muhammadu Buhari to raise N850 billion.

The Federal Government is to raise the money in the New External Borrowing Plan in the 2020 Appropriations Act in naira, from the Domestic Capital Market. The lawmakers gave the approval on Tuesday during plenary at the lower chamber of the National Assembly in Abuja.

This followed the consideration of the report on the 2020 External Borrowing Plan of the Federal Government by Garba Alhassan Ado.

