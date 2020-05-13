Buhari presides over virtual FEC meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday chaired the maiden virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, where he ‘unveiled’ Ibrahim Gambari as his new Chief of Staff.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the virtual meeting, first of its kind in the history of the Federal Executive Council, involved the Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and some of the cabinet ministers participating in the virtual meeting.

NAN reports that some of the cabinet members including the Head of Service, Folashade Yemi-Esan, participated in the meeting directly from their respective offices. NAN observed that the meeting which started at 11.22 am, occasioned by the prevailing coronavirus pandemic in the country, was conducted in line with the basic COVID-19 protocol of social distancing.

NAN reports that former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, whose name went viral in the traditional and new media outfits as the new Chief of Staff to the President, was seen at the venue of the meeting.