INEC issues guidelines for worker’s resumption nationwide

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has issued guidelines for its workers nationwide to resume activities. According to a statement by the commission the resumption of duty will be after the COVID-19 lockdown, and throughout the COVID-19 pandemic emergency.

The Commission notes that this is in line with the presidential directive of April 26 to gradually ease the lockdown measures imposed on the FCT Abuja, Lagos and Ogun States.

The guidelines, according to the commission aim to reflect peculiarities of the Commission nationwide and it covers areas such as hygiene and personal health, sanitation within office premises, distancing measures, and related matters for its headquarters and state offices.