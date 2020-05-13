Ports Authority: FEC approves N683 million for operational vehicles

The Federal Executive Council has approved the sum of N683 million for the purchase of 19 operational vehicles for the Nigeria Port Authority NPA. Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi says it is the first time in four years that the NPA would buy vehicles.

He explains that these are strictly operational vehicles and not for management staff or any other thing. In a related development, the cabinet also approved N47 billion for the provision of additional 40 megawatts of electricity to the national grid. Minister of Power, Sale Mamman revealed this as part of the outcome of the first e-Cabinet meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mamman says the 40 megawatts would be evacuated from Kashimbilla Dam in Taraba State, where it is currently being generated. The Minister notes that the additional 40 megawatts will boost power supply in Taraba and Benue States as well as the entire North-East region of the country.

He adds that if the generated power is not evacuated from its source, Nigeria will loose about 120 gigawatts of power, equivalent to $9 million dollars in a year.