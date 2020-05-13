Virtual FEC: Information Minister, Lai Mohammed gives reasons

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, says activities and programmes of government will continue to run despite the challenges posed by the dreaded COVID-19.

He gave the assurance while addressing State House Correspondents, at the end of Wednesday’s virtual cabinet meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari. He says government will not allow COVID-19 to completely stop her stating that the pandemic might have slowed the nation down but everyone must find ways of coping with COVID-19.

Recall that for the first time after a long time in the history of this Nigeria, a federal executive council was held via teleconferencing, where only Ministers that had memoranda to present were physically present at the villa, while other Ministers joined from their various offices via teleconferencing and if this is anything to go by, it has even proven to be a very efficient way of running government.