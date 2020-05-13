‘We’ve only received one application’: NAFDAC reacts to claims of herbal COVID-19 remedies

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has reacted to claims of the herbal COVID-19 remedies. The agency said that all claims of local remedies for COVID-19 are domiciled in either the conventional news media or social media.

In a statement by the Director-General of the agency, Mojisola Adeyeye said that the only received application from one company for a product is presenting (for approval) to the agency for the treatment of the symptoms of COVID-19, and not for the cure of COVID-19 as a disease. “A claim of a cure must be subjected to clinical evaluation through well-controlled, randomized clinical trials following an approved clinical trial protocol”.

While acknowledging that drugs are products of research and development from plants, the NAFDAC DG noted that many plants are also very poisonous. She said, “As the agency that has been saddled with the mandate of safeguarding the health of the citizenry, NAFDAC will continue to make sure that only medicinal product (including herbal remedies) that have proven safety data will be approved for use by the public.

The NAFDAC boss says that any claim of a cure must follow an approved clinical trial protocol, and subjected to clinical evaluation through well-controlled, randomized clinical trials.