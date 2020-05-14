Civil rights organisations demands for accountability and transparency on COVID-19

Civil rights activists in Plateau state have urged the Federal and State Governments to respect the rights of citizens as they step up the fight against COVID-19. A Civil Right Organisation Equity International Initiative have urged the Federal and State Governments to respect the rights of citizens and also show transparency and accountability in the distribution and discharge of funds and other measures during the lockdown period.

Country Director of the initiative Chris Yiama disclosed this in Jos during a World Press Conference where he emphasized the need for Federal and State governments to respect the rights of the people by being transparent and accountable.

He said international organisations and other spiritual individuals have donated millions of naira to the country to help fight the pandemic yet the citizens are yet to feel the impact. According to him what are the criteria used in arriving at the strategy to distribute palliatives to the vulnerable in the society.

Yiama also called on government to take advantage of the period to improve health care facilities in the country especially as it involve the use of professional research in the country to find possible cure for this pandemic saying Nigerian can boost of medical professionals scattered all over the world instead of depending on foreign countries for result.