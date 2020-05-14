Gunmen kidnap Kaduna APC Deputy Chairman, daughter

Gunmen have kidnapped the Deputy Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Kaduna State, Shu’aibu Idris, and his daughter. The politician and his daughter were said to have been kidnapped by armed men on Wednesday in the Zaria area of the state.

APC Chairman in Kaduna State, Retired Air Commodore Emmanuel Jekada, confirmed the abduction on Thursday. According to him, the party’s deputy chairman and his daughter were abducted in the night from their house located at Kwanar Zango along the Zaria-Kaduna Expressway.

Jekada described the incident as unfortunate, adding that the party was making effort to secure the release of the APC chieftain and his daughter from their abductors.

However, the police authorities in Kaduna have yet to confirm the incident.