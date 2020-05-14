Kwara Gov sacks driver, queries COVID-19 team over mishandling of case

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has directed the sack of a government driver in charge of a COVID-19 response team ambulance. The driver in a video which has gone viral on social media is seen evacuating a suspected COVID-19 patient in an unprofessional manner with the help of members of the public.

He was reported to have turned deaf ears to directive and gone ahead to evacuate the victim without waiting for the arrival of the Rapid Response Team (RRT). “The governor totally condemns the shoddy handling of the gentleman who was clearly going through a hard time,” Rafiu Ajakaye, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, said in a statement on Wednesday.

“He has directed that the driver be fired immediately. As the investigation revealed, the driver failed to heed clear directive not to take any action until the Rapid Response Team (RRT) arrives the scene. He evacuated the gentleman with the help of members of the public without waiting for the arrival of the RRT.

“That incident was avoidable, and we sincerely apologise to the gentleman and to the people of Kwara State for the embarrassing development. We assure them this will not happen again,” the statement added.