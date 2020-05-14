Oyo Commissioner for Environment, Kehinde Ayoola, is dead

The Commissioner for Environment in Oyo State, Kehinde Ayoola, has been reported dead. It was gathered that Ayoola, former Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, had been sick for some time before his death on Thursday.

The former representative of Oyo East/West State Constituency between 1999 to 2003 under the Alliance for Democracy, was Speaker between 1999 and 2003, during the administration of late Lam Adesina.

He was appointed as Commissioner for Environment following Governor Seyi Makinde’s inauguration in 2019. Under his watch as the Environment Commissioner, the Oyo State Government inaugurated four environmental tribunals for the enforcement of the state environmental laws.

The late Ayoola, a graduate of Animal Science and Environmental Management and Control, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, married to a Professor of Agronomy, was a member, Association of Environmental Impact Assessment of Nigeria.