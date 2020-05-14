Wase condoles with his Chief of Staff over mother’s death

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Representative Ahmed Idris Wase, has commiserated with his Chief of Staff, Aminu Ibrahim Malle, over the death of his mother, Hajia Maryam Danburam Mafindi who passed away in the early hours of Thursday, May 14, 2020, at the age of 93.

In a condolence message by his Chief Press Secretary, Umar Muhammad Puma, Wase described the death of Mama Maryam as shocking and a great loss not only to the immediate family but to the entire friends, associates and the entire staff of the office of the Deputy Speaker. “I am deeply shocked by the death of our beloved mother, Hajia Maryam, It is unfortunate that this came at a time when her counselling and prayers are needed the most. I therefore prayed for the reposed of the soul of Mama Maryam, “She was a mother to many and not just to my chief of staff and her death is an irreparable loss because of the undisputed fact that she left her giant footprints in the sands of time which should be emulated.

“Hajiya Maryam was very caring and generous and abided by the virtues of kindness and love for her neighbours during her lifetime”, Wase Stated. Hajia Maryam was born to the famous preferred and most favoured son of the legendary Mohammadu Mafindi the 9th Emir of Muri. The then Damburam Muri, until her death she was among the few early educated in the whole of Muri province. She went to elementary school Jalingo and later on women teachers college Sokoto in 1940.

The Deputy Speaker prayed to Almighty Allah to give Hon. Malle’s family the fortitude to bear the loss, while extending his sincere condolences to the people and government of Taraba state. He also prayed Allah SWT to have mercy upon her soul and grant her Jannatil firdausi.