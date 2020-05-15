Charity: Team Jandor, CSO’s to partner as commendations trail efforts

The Lead Visioner of Team Jandor Mr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran on Thursday at the Liberty place, played host to leaders in the Civil Society Organisations, the group which was led to Team Jandor state secretariat by Barrister Richard Akinnola commended the humanitarian gesture of Team Jandor, which is being felt across the 57 LG/LCDAs in Lagos state.

Members of the group in an interactive session came up with laudable ideas that can further drive home the team Jandor project, on the long run. During the parley, Jandor informed the leaders of the Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) that the group is ready to do more in the direction of human development. “We have touched important aspects of human endeavors, including education, healthcare, empowerment’s to boost the economy to mention but few. We have in recent time took some schools for our pet programme and provided free uniforms and bags, books and mathematical sets to all the pupils, and we are positioned to do more”, he said.

Founded in 2017, Team Jandor has also sponsored full scholarship scheme for over 100 indigent students of tertiary institutions, donation of ICT centre, empowerment for the aged and widows, sponsorship of sporting events among others. Recently with the aid of Jandor Food bank Initiative, over 10,000 homes spread across the 57 LGs and LCDAs in Lagos State received food items to cushion the effect of the lockdown as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Showering encomiums on the giant stride accomplished by Team Jandor, speaking on the behalf the visiting Comrades, Barr. Richard Akinola appreciated the selflessness of the Team and it Lead Visioner. Members of the group also testified seeing Jandor Food Bank Initiative at their respective Local Governments.