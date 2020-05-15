Counter Insurgency: DHQ warns youth against terrorist’s inducement

The Military High Command has called on parents, traditional rulers, community, and religious leaders to urge their wards and children not to succumb to inducements by the Boko Haram terrorist and Islamic state of West Africa province for recruitment into their fold.

The Defence media operations Major General John Enenche made this call while addressing journalist in Abuja on the armed forces operations. In line with the resolve of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to update the general public regularly on its operation.

The Coordinator Defence media operations explained that on the 11th of May 2020, eleven ISWAP fighters surrendered to troops of Operation Lafiya Dole in Adamawa State. Saying there are indications that more terrorists are willing to surrender.