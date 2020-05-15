COVID-19 pandemic, an opportunity to reset Nigeria’s critical sectors – Osinbajo

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has created an opportunity for the Nigerian people and government to have a reset in critical sectors of the economy and social services. This is according to the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, who noted that the pandemic has affected the lives and livelihoods of Nigerians in different ways.

He stated this on Thursday at the virtual launch of the Nigeria Solidarity Support Fund (NSSF) from his office in Abuja. On the effects of COVID-19 on the economy, the Vice President said the establishment of the Fund would support the creation of a stronger, more resilient, and more inclusive political economy and healthcare system. “This is a creative, forward-looking, and thoughtful response to what is perhaps the most profound global and domestic challenge to health and the economy in human history.

“We need not belabour the point that the COVID-19 challenge is also an unprecedented opportunity for us as a nation and people to reset in critical sectors of the economy and social services,” he was quoted as saying in a statement by his spokesman, Laolu Akande. While stressing the point about resetting the nation’s systems, Professor Osinbajo noted that the deep plunge in oil earnings, as well as the disruptions to business and commerce on account of lockdowns, have meant that the nation must develop a comprehensive economic response.

He also revealed the efforts being made by the Federal Government to ensure that Nigeria was properly positioned to deal with the fallouts of the pandemic.