EFCC hands over Diezani’s forfeited property to Lagos for isolation centre

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) has handed a property forfeited by the former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Allison-Madueke, to the Lagos Government for use as an isolation centre for COVID-19 patients. The six flats of three-bedrooms and a boys’ quarter had been forfeited to the Federal Government, following an order of a Federal High Court in Lagos in 2017.

Speaking during the handover ceremony on Friday, the Zonal Head of the EFCC in Lagos, Mohammed Rabo said the gesture is part of the agency’s support in curbing the spread of the virus. “This gesture is part of the Commission’s efforts in discharging its own social responsibility towards the fight against the spread of coronavirus.

“The Commission is always committed and ready, alongside its mandate in fighting economic and financial crimes, to also render any essential service that may be required of it in the fight against the pandemic. “Therefore, the state should not hesitate to call on the commission anytime the need for such an essential service arises”, Mr. Labo said.