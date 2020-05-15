Embassy issues guidelines to Nigerians stranded in Thailand

Nigerians who might have been stranded in Thailand may have to prepare to bear much of the financial cost of their evacuation back to the country. This is contained in a letter to prospective evacuees to Nigeria dated May 14 and signed by Nicholas Uhomoibhi, the Head of Chancery at the Embassy of Nigeria in Thailand.

Uhomoibhi explained that the decision was taken due to the measures beyond the control of the COVID-19 team in Nigeria. According to him, prospective evacuees are expected to pay a total of N297,600 naira for their accommodation and feeding in hotels while in isolation before their departure and arrival in Nigeria.

A breakdown of the amount shows that the daily accommodation and feeding fees are N15,000 and N3,600 respectively for a period of 16 days.

In the letter, Uhomoibhi said the rates were negotiated in Nigeria while the Embassy has been instructed not to airlift anyone who fails to pay the stated fee.