Gbajabiamila assures government determination to address challenges of IDPs

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has reiterated the determination of the government to address various challenges facing Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the country.

Speaker Gbajabiamila, represented by his Special Assistant on IDPs, Hamzat Ibrahim, Baba, stated this during his outreach programme at the Durumi and Kuchigoro IDP Camp in Abuja the nation’s capital on Thursday where he donated food and sanitary items, also urged the displaced persons not to despair as he assured them that they have not been forgotten and would not be left behind.

He further said efforts would be made to ensure that every Nigerian that has suffered the misfortune of being forced to flee their homes would be encouraged to return to productive livelihood. “We are here to extend the arms of fellowship to our brothers and sisters who, in flight from conflict and deprivation, have come to find a measure of peace in the protection of this camp.

“We have come bearing gifts, which we hope will in some small way help to improve the circumstances of life for all those who are resident in this camp. But more than that, we have come bearing assurances that you have not been forgotten and you will not be left behind.