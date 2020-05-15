Lagos Govt to commence distribution of food to primary school pupils at home

The Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (LASUBEB) is set to commence the distribution of food to primary school pupils at home. The Chairman of Lagos SUBEB, Mr Wahab Alawiye-King, disclosed this on Thursday when he visited the warehouse where the food palliatives were kept in Ikeja.

He noted that the initiative is part of the Presidential directive that the Home Grown School Feeding Programme must continue in spite of school closure. He explained that the government agencies involved have been working relentlessly for the past few weeks to ensure that the directive is carried out, hence the reason for the monitoring of the exercise by the Board.

“The programme is under the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Home Grown School Feeding Programme, in collaboration with the Lagos State Government through the Universal Basic Education Board and all stakeholders in the basic education sub-sector”, the Chairman stated.