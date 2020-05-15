Plateau discharges 10 coronavirus patient

Plateau state government on Friday said it has discharged 10 coronavirus patients. The State Commissioner for Health Dr Nimkong Lar disclosed while addressing newsmen alongside the Secretary to the Government of the State Prof Danladi Atu, and Commissioner for Information Dan Manjang.

He said they were discharged after they tested negative for COVID-19. He said so far Plateau has only 11 active cases of COVID-19 in the state and they are all responding to treatment.

“Plateau recorded only one case of COVID -19 yesterday as against the five cases announced by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control NCDC as four of the results were repeated by the agency.” He said that the state has 96 pending results it is awaiting with 255 persons in various isolation centers and that so far there is no COVID 19 recorded death in the state.

Governor Simon Lalong is asking citizens of the State not to panic, but to continue to strictly adhere to regulations put in place to contain the disease and curtail community spread.