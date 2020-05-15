Plateau Party Politics: PDP crisis deepens as new faction emerges

The Plateau State office of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has been sealed with security agents taking charge of the premises. Drama started when a faction of the party executive called journalist s for a briefing to declare that it is taking over the leadership of the party following the expiration of the tenure of the present caretaker committee headed by Gwotson Yakubu ,on arrival at the party Secretariat security operatives had barricaded the premises .

The closure of the office and presence of security operatives did not hinder the newly acclaimed caretaker committee led by Nandom Penap, to continue with its planned briefing. He said the group was forced to emerge following the end of the Yakubu Gwotson’s tenure. Secretary of the new committee Godwin Bedir noted that some members of the out gone Excos are seeking re-election as party leaders and cannot continue as caretaker committee.

Recall that the state PDP has been battling internal crises which saw to the removal of its former chairman Damishi Sango and Yakubu Gwatson emerging as interim chairman to end the tenure and oversee elections of the party executives. But the election was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic which has crippled activities around the world.