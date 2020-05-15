Presidency reveals how Buhari will tackle Nigeria’s weak health system

President Muhammadu Buhari is planning to tackle Nigeria’s weak health system through the establishment of standard laboratories, intensive care units, and isolation centres. This is according to a communiqué from the presidency.

In its statement on Thursday, the presidency noted that President Buhari plans to have the labs, intensive care units and isolation centres in all states across the federation. According to the statement signed by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, the health infrastructure will eventually be recalibrated for the good of the people, and in readiness for future emergencies.

The Presidency also noted that there is a global anxiety on what the future holds for humanity post-COVID-19, particularly in respect of the economy, healthcare, job security, and general wellbeing. “Naturally, Nigerians are not immune from the disquietude, as they belong to the global community”, the statement added.