Dele Momodu@60: Team Jandor eulogises foremost journalist

The Lead Visioner of Team Jandor, Mr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran has praised the Chief Executive Officer and publisher of Ovation International, Chief Dele Momodu for paving the way for journalism to thrive in Nigeria.

In a press release signed by Eniola Opeyemi,special assistant to the Lead Visioner and made available at the Liberty place in Ikeja, the Publisher of the famous Ovation magazine was mentioned as a notable front runner in the fight for the return of democracy in Nigeria.

Thanking him for paying the price for the growth of the media in Nigeria, Jandor said: “Chief Ayòbámidélé Àbáyòmí Ojútelégàn Àjàní Momodu is one of few renowned journalist he looked up to as a young practitioner and over the years, he has maintained his relevancy as a statesman and a media giant.

“Egbon, we will continue to learn from your wealth of experience; in Governance and the media sector and, on behalf of my family, friends and associates, I wish you many more accomplishments as you continue to break new grounds”, he added.