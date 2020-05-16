N792.1m has been paid into COVID-19 eradication support account – SGF

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, has revealed that the sum of 792.1 million naira has been paid into the Eradication Support Account to curb the spread of the pandemic in the country.

Mr Mustapha made the disclosure during the daily briefing by members of the PTF on Friday. “I am pleased to report that the Office of the Accountant General has published details of inflow into the Federal Government COVID-19 Eradication Support Account. “As of 14th May 2020, the sum of 792, 121, 613. 89 naira has been credited into the TSA account from the various E-country sources”.

He explained that the disclosure was predicated on the fact that the committee had promised to make all-cash donations public and in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration on accountability and transparency.